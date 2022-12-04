×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Ajay Devgn rides a scooter on the sets of Bholaa

Watch: Ajay Devgn rides a scooter on the sets of 'Bholaa'

Updated on: 04 December,2022 11:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"It's good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their...PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot," he captioned the clip

Watch: Ajay Devgn rides a scooter on the sets of 'Bholaa'

Ajay Devgn. Pic/AFP


Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday dropped a video from the sets of 'Bholaa'.


In the clip, Ajay is seen riding a scooter. Seeing him, his fans gathered around him and cheered for him.



"It's good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their...PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot," he captioned the clip.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AJAY DEVGN FFILMS (@adffilms)

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of Bholaa.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn amps up the action for Bholaa

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ajay devgn tabu sanjay mishra abhishek bachchan Bholaa bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK