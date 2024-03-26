Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen for the first time with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The two displayed their offscreen chemistry with a banter during the trailer launch of the film

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Watch: Akshay Kumar mentions 'Disha' as he shares advice for Tiger Shroff, here's how the latter reacted x 00:00

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was unveiled today. At the trailer launch, the complete cast of the film was present including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar.

At the trailer launch of the film in the city earlier today, Akshay and Tiger's brotherhood and camaraderie was at display. At the event, the duo was asked what suggestion would the Chote Miyan (Tiger Shroff) want to give to Bade Miyan (Akshay) and vice versa? Tiger was all praise for the senior actor. "Kuchh bolne ki aukaat nahi hai meri, I don't see any flaw in being the Khiladi, he’s ageing backward, inspires us younger actors," he said. However, Akshay's one-line answer had everyone in splits. He said, "Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo!"

The underlying wordplay was not lost on anyone present at the event. Akshay was referring to Tiger's former relationship with Disha Patani. The two dated for a couple of years before they broke up in 2022. However, Tiger being a sport laughed along with the audience. Jackky Bhagnani, who is the producer of the film, hugged the actor. Akshay also hugged Tiger as they continued to laugh.

In the film, Akshay and Tiger will be seen doing hard core action sequences. During the trailer launch, Akshay said, "It is a film made with a lot of blood and sweat and of course producer's big money. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one of the films in my career which I am going to be very proud of and I am very happy to get an opportunity to work with Ali Abbas Zafar."

"Also this film gave me a friend from the industry -- Tiger Shroff. He is just like me, sleeps on time, gets up on time. Keeps himself fit," shared Akshay.

The actor also shared his experience of working with Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be seen essaying the role of villain Kabir in the film.

"He is such a good actor. It was so much fun to work with him and I learnt a lot of things from him," added Akshay.

The movie revolves around elite soldiers, who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman who wants to destroy the country.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters.