WATCH: Arbaaz Khan croons 'tere mast mast do nain' at his wedding with Sshura Khan

On December 28, Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram to post a video where he was seen singing 'tere mast mast do nain' to his wife Sshura Khan at their wedding

Arbaaz Khan is in the spotlight currently due to his recent wedding with Sshura Khan. The actor tied the knot with his beau on December 24, 2023. Several photos and videos from the wedding went viral which incited audience members to join in on the clear happiness shown on Arbaaz's face. Now, the actor has once again mesmerized his insta fam by posting one of his videos from the wedding.

Arbaaz Khan croons 'tere mast mast do nain' at his wedding with Sshura Khan

On December 28, Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram to post a video where he was seen singing 'tere mast mast do nain' to his wife Sshura Khan at their wedding. The actor looked absolutely smitten in the video he posted. Arbaaz hilariously captioned the video, "o wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer"

Arbaaz Khan weds Sshura Khan

Producer-actor Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday. The couple had an intimate nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence attended by family and close friends. For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandh gala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony. Present at the wedding were Arbaaz's brothers Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan, and father Salim Khan. Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Genelia Deshmukh, and others from the industry also graced the ceremony.

After the Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan wedding, the couple had a small party and inside videos are doing the rounds on social media. On the terrace of Arpita's house, live music was arranged and singer Harshdeep Kaur was seen performing. In one of the videos, Arbaaz was seen taking over the mic and singing 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from the film 'Dabangg'. His son Arhaan Khan also joined him and soon turned into a duet. Bride Sshura Khan was seen cheering for the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz took to his social media handle to share his first pics with his bride. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.