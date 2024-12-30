Asha Bhosle stunned all when she sang and performed to the viral song 'Tauba Tauba' from the movie Bad Newz. Singer Karan Aujla shared his reaction to the video

Who can ever guess that the legendary singer Asha Bhosle is 91-years-old. The veteran singer recently did a live concert and also broke into dance to a viral song from this year. She was seen singing 'Tauba Tauba' from the film 'Bad Newz' that starred Vicky Kaushal in the led. The actor's smooth moves in the song had gone viral on social media leading many to imitate the move. Now, with the year ending, Bhosle has done the cutest version of the hookstep.

Dressed in a saree, Asha Bhosle looked elegant as ever as she mesmerised the audience with her voice. She began signing the viral Karan Aujla song 'Tauba Tauba'. After singing few lines, she stepped away from the mic and started doing the hookstep in the most adorable manner with a smile on her face.

The video was shared by Bosco Martis who choreographed the song for the film 'Bad Newz' featuring Vicky Kaushal.

Karan Aujla reacts to Asha Bhosle's performance

Karan Aujla was beyond thrilled to watch Bhosle sing a song sung and written by him. Taking to Instagram stories, the singer who is currently touring in India wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, just performed Tauba Tauba. A song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget."

"I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together," he added.

He also shared the video of Asha Bhosle singing the song in his Instagram stories and wrote, "I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me".

Meanwhile, Aujla is currently in India doing concerts across the country. The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Karan Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar. The title inspired by his rise to fame, reflects the dreams he's had and how he's turned them into reality. This tour marks a significant step in his global mission to bring modern Punjabi music to a wider audience, having already broken ticket sales records in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand.