Sunny Deol's father and veteran star Dharmendra was seen dancing to the beats of dhol at the special screening of the action-packed film Jaat

Sunny Deol’s action-packed film 'Jaat' has officially hit the big screens today. Ahead of the film’s worldwide release, a special screening was held on Wednesday evening. Leading the celebration was Sunny’s biggest cheerleader—his father, the legendary Dharmendra—who arrived to support his son. Even at the age of 89, the veteran actor was seen enthusiastically cheering for the film.

Dharmendra dances at Jaat screening

At the screening, Dharmendra was seen dancing joyfully to the beats of the dhol. Dhol players at the venue added to the festive atmosphere, welcoming guests and setting the tone for the high-energy film. Dressed in a printed shirt, Dharmendra delighted everyone as he performed bhangra with his hands in the air. Onlookers were pleasantly surprised to witness the senior actor breaking into dance, radiating pure joy.

Sunny Deol on Jaat

Following the roaring success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is back in his element with the highly anticipated Jaat, slated for release on April 10, 2025. This time, the iconic actor shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna, showcasing yet another fierce side of his acting prowess.

In an interview with ANI, Sunny Deol shared his thoughts on the upcoming film, his enduring journey as an actor, and the pressure he continues to feel despite his decades-long career in Bollywood. When asked about the excitement surrounding Jaat, Sunny admitted that nerves never go away.

“There is always tension, there is always fear,” he confessed, reflecting on the anxiety that comes with each new release. Despite the overwhelming positive response to Jaat's trailer, he remains cautiously optimistic. “If the movie gets the same love and support as the trailer, it will definitely be appreciated,” he added.

Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, promises high-octane action, emotion, and drama. With a powerhouse cast and veteran talent both on and off screen, expectations are sky-high for this cinematic spectacle.

Sunny Deol's work front

After Jaat, Sunny has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline. The film that also stars Preity Zinta is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The actor also has Border 2 in the pipeline.