Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh rocked the stage at his Paris concert on September 19, wowing the crowd with his energy and charm. However, things took a surprising turn when an excited fan threw a phone on stage, hitting Diljit. Instead of getting upset, Diljit handled the situation calmly and with kindness, which has since won the hearts of fans everywhere.

Diljit Dosanjh's graceful response to a fan who threw a phone at him

A video of the moment popped up on social media, showing Diljit picking up the phone, giving his signature smile, and handing it back to the fan. He calmly said, “Keep your phone safe, paaji (brother). I love you brother.”

The interaction didn’t stop there. In a generous gesture, Diljit removed his jacket and threw it to the fan as a special gift, making the moment one of the highlights of his first Paris concert.

Diljit Dosanjh handles phone-throwing incident:

Someone threw a Phone in the concert of Punjabi Singer #DiljitDosanjh. Diljit halted the show for a moment & then says back to a particular person not to do such things, he loves you all. Further, Diljit threw his jacket towards him as a Gift. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/H7PUAa9V1d — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) September 20, 2024

Fan claims she couldn’t secure tickets despite being an early bird

A female fan of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has sent him a legal notice after not being able to secure tickets for his upcoming Dil-luminati India Tour. Riddhima Kapoor, a law student based in the national capital accused Diljit and the organisers of his shows, Zomato, HDFC Bank, and Saregama Pvt Ltd of “manipulation for ticket prices, unfair trade practices, and scalping of tickets.”

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Kapoor mentioned in her notice that the sale of tickets was announced to take place on September 12, 1 PM. However, the sale went live at 12:59 PM. The window was to be open for 48 hours, but the tickets were sold out within an hour. She further stated even getting an HDFC Credit Card for the early bird offer but couldn’t do so.

Diljit Dosanjh’s fan calls him out for unfair trade practice

The notice read, "This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert ticket is being sold at Rs 1.19 lakh

We did some digging and came across Viagogo, a US-based multinational ticket exchange and ticket resale brand that has listed tickets for Diljit’s Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. The most expensive ticket from the lot is for the VIP lounge which comes at a whopping price of Rs 1.19 lakh. It also offers a clear view of the singer. We earlier mentioned the highest price of tickets that were sold ethically. They came at a price tag of Rs 19,000. The VIP lounge is about a lakh more in comparison. Meanwhile, the Rs 19,000 tickets are being re-sold anywhere between Rs 83,000 to Rs 97,000 on the same website.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.