Armaan Malik treated Ed Sheeran to a fun dinner last night, where the two went ‘Butta Bomma’ as they danced to the hit song from the Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’

Ed Sheeran dances to ‘Butta Bomma’ with Armaan Malik

Listen to this article Watch: Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik go ‘Butta Bomma’ in Mumbai x 00:00

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, renowned for chartbusters like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Perfect’, and ‘Thinking Out Loud’, is currently in Mumbai. Interestingly, accompanying him around the city is singer-songwriter Armaan Malik. Armaan Malik has previously collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a song called ‘2step’, which turned out to be a massive global hit and continues to trend.

As a gracious host to the international singer, Armaan Malik treated Ed Sheeran to a fun dinner last night, where the two went ‘Butta Bomma’ as they danced to the hit song from the Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Sharing a glimpse of last night on his social media handle, Armaan Malik wrote, “Favourite person in my city ”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Ed Sheeran met Ayushmann Khurrana

Ahead of his Mumbai gig, Ed Sheeran met Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayushmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"Ayushmann also shared a picture of himself with Ed Sheeran.

About Ed Sheeran's concert:

Music fans in Mumbai, get ready for an epic night at Mahalakshmi Race Course on March 16, 2024. Iconic British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform his chart-topping hits, with India's own folk-pop star Prateek Kuhad taking the stage before ED.

Prateek Kuhad will set the tone for the evening, showcasing songs for which he is known best and his new releases for the eager audience. As the night unfolds, Ed Sheeran will take the stage, promising to deliver an unforgettable experience with his beloved tracks that have captured the hearts of fans around the world.

BookMyShow Live is facilitating this must-see event, featuring a state-of-the-art 360-degree circular, revolving stage that ensures a spectacular view for all. Don't miss this chance to witness two incredible artists in one night, in what promises to be a remarkable event in live music.