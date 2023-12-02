Watch: Janhvi Kapoor gives a tour of her lux all-white Mumbai home, Boney Kapoor says ‘Sridevi is around here somewhere’

Janhvi Kapoor gave a tour of her plush new house. The actress and Boney Kapoor mention how they feel Sridevi's presence here

There's nothing more important to Janhvi Kapoor than family, a sentiment she has echoed many times over the years. The actress loves to spend quality family time with her father, Boney, and sister, Khushi Kapoor. In a recent video, the familial love was poured through in the form of a house tour. The 'Bawaal' actress gave the world a tour of her mega-lux house, which featured interiors that were pristine white. Janhvi said she equates a house smell to the sweet smell of mogras, AR Rahman's music, and laughter—lots of them—since these qualities are actually treasured and memorised from when Sridevi was around.

Janhvi Kapoor went back to the past and talked about how they would spend their evenings as a family and how Boney Kapoor would constantly be trying to impress Sridevi with the late actress “trying to pretend and saying, ‘Oh, stop it’.” Janhvi further added, “A lot of our memories were centred around their romance in a way.

As Janhvi continued with the house tour, the actor said, "For a long time after mom passed, we wouldn’t sit together as a family because it would just remind us of this gaping vacuum.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared that they had moved into this house after Sridevi's passing and that it gave them a fresh start. “This house has given us a fresh start in a lot of ways, and also, mom has never been in this house, but it feels like her energy is everywhere because I know she wanted this for us." Boney Kapoor made an appearance in the video and said, “I feel Sri is around here somewhere.”

Janhvi Kapoor has also been in the news lately because of her rumoured romance with Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi and Shikhar reportedly engaged in a fun and mushy banter on Orry's Instagram post. In the last week of October, Orry shared a video on social media in which one could see celebrities like Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya and others. Shikhar was spotted dancing with someone dressed in pink. In the now-deleted banter, Janhvi asked Shikhar, "Who is this Pink girl?" and tagged him. Orry commented, "Run". Shikhar dropped a cute reply, "I’m all yours."

hikhar joined Janhvi for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash on November 5. The rumoured couple also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2023 bash at his residence.

Janhvi, who makes spiritual trips to Tirupati, following the tradition set by her mother, Sridevi, is accompanied by Shikhar. They visited the temple in August and rumours of their engagement sparked off. It was immediately clarified that the ring and jewellery worn by Janhvi belonged to Sridevi. In previous interviews, the actress had expressed her desire to get married in the holy land of Sri Venkateswara Swami.

Workwise, Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Prime Video film, Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan. The actress will be sharing the screen space with her favourite actor, Jr. NTR in Koratala Siva's Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The pan-India film will hit the silver screens in 2024. Janhvi is headlining Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film is reportedly centered around a young IFS officer, who gets trapped in a conspiracy at a career-defining post.