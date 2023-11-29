Despite getting many offers for Sridevi’s biopic, producer-husband Boney says he’ll never make one as it’s too personal

Cinema had played an integral role in the life of Sridevi, who had spent nearly 50 years in front of the camera. In a way, it would be fitting then that her life story—from her beginning in the film industry as a child artiste, to her meteoric rise to become India’s first female superstar—be captured on celluloid, a way for her legion of fans to remember the actor who passed away in 2018.

At a time when Bollywood is churning out biopics, Boney reveals that he has got many offers to make a biopic on his late actor-wife. But the producer is against the idea. “I will never make a biopic on Sri. I have got offers to make a movie on her life story, but I will never do it. It’s too personal. People are taking interviews of others [who knew her] and writing books on her life. I don’t even want to do that,” he says.

The couple’s love story was tumultuous yet fated. Kapoor, who was in awe of the actor since he saw her in a Tamil film, finally met her when he signed her on for Mr India (1987). Love blossomed later, and the two tied the knot in 1996, going on to become parents to Janhvi and Khushi. Tell him that their romance itself is a tale waiting to be told on the silver screen, and the producer says, “I’m not interested in talking about it to the world. Our love story will always remain with me, close to my heart as Sri is. How two people fell in love and got married are extremely private moments, which one cannot share with an audience.”