Breaking News
Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes
Mumbai: On Day 2, BMC takes action against 161 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards
Parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on December 1
Maharashtra govt to give aid up to 3 hectares for crop losses due to unseasonal rains: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > A part of Sri only for me

A part of Sri, only for me

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Despite getting many offers for Sridevi’s biopic, producer-husband Boney says he’ll never make one as it’s too personal

A part of Sri, only for me

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Listen to this article
A part of Sri, only for me
x
00:00

Cinema had played an integral role in the life of Sridevi, who had spent nearly 50 years in front of the camera. In a way, it would be fitting then that her life story—from her beginning in the film industry as a child artiste, to her meteoric rise to become India’s first female superstar—be captured on celluloid, a way for her legion of fans to remember the actor who passed away in 2018.


At a time when Bollywood is churning out biopics, Boney reveals that he has got many offers to make a biopic on his late actor-wife. But the producer is against the idea. “I will never make a biopic on Sri. I have got offers to make a movie on her life story, but I will never do it. It’s too personal. People are taking interviews of others [who knew her] and writing books on her life. I don’t even want to do that,” he says. 


The couple’s love story was tumultuous yet fated. Kapoor, who was in awe of the actor since he saw her in a Tamil film, finally met her when he signed her on for Mr India (1987). Love blossomed later, and the two tied the knot in 1996, going on to become parents to Janhvi and Khushi. Tell him that their romance itself is a tale waiting to be told on the silver screen, and the producer says, “I’m not interested in talking about it to the world. Our love story will always remain with me, close to my heart as Sri is. How two people fell in love and got married are extremely private moments, which one cannot share with an audience.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boney kapoor sridevi janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK