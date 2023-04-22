Watch: Kriti Sanon travels in economy class to Indore; a fan says, 'Freaking pretty'

Kriti Sanon's recent video of her travelling in economy class on an IndiGo flight is making the rounds on the internet. The video has garnered a lot of attention from fans and viewers alike

Kriti Sanon, the popular Bollywood actress, chose to travel in the economy class of an IndiGo flight, and gave the first-class flight a miss. Fans of the actress spotted her walking down the aisle, and the incident has since garnered attention on social media.

On Friday, Kriti Sanon was spotted at Mumbai Airport dressed in a white outfit.

She later shared a video on her Instagram story from Indore, expressing her relief and delight at being able to enjoy the local food delicacies like poha and jalebi, captioning it: "Chain aagaya (feeling relieved) ...Poha Jalebi in Indore...Must! (with Jalebi sticker)"

A recent video shared by a paparazzo showed Kriti Sanon on an Indigo 6E economy flight, wearing a white dress and a pink shawl, with her hair styled in waves. She was also seen carrying a coffee flask and a cellphone while walking down the aisle behind a couple of other passengers. Kriti completed her look with a black mask for safety.

After the video gained traction on social media, Kriti's fans and many users alike showered her with praise, one of the her fan wrote, "Freaking pretty." Another wrote, "it’s good to see they are as normal beings as anybody."

In another video, Kriti was captured sitting in her window seat and engaging and playing with a Kid. The child reached out their hand from the seat in front of Kriti's, and the actor held it while blowing kisses. At one point, Kriti even noticed the camera filming her interaction with the child.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan were also spotted travelling in economy class.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie. Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Also, they revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in October this year.

She also has 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.