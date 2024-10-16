The Bollywood star was spotted at the event alongside Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Avantika Vandanapu, and more

Nora Fatehi knows how to light up a party, and this time it was a Diwali celebration in New York. The Bollywood star was spotted at the event alongside Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Avantika Vandanapu, Tan France, Hasan Minhaj, Jay Sean, and Jessel Taank. The party was hosted by Priyanka Chopra’s manager, Anjula Acharia.

Nora Fatehi sets NYC Diwali party ablaze

In videos that have surfaced online, Nora Fatehi got everyone on the dance floor and even taught them the hook step of Naach Meri Rani. Wearing a gorgeous silver outfit, Nora wowed the crowd with her incredible dance moves. She also performed her song Nora during the party.

