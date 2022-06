Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L. Rai

Raksha Bandhan

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's next 'Raksha Bandhan' has dropped! The film directed by Aanand L. Rai, sees Akshay playing a brother, who wants to get his four sisters married. He won't marry his childhood sweetheart played by Bhumi Pednekar, till his sisters tie the knot. The film's trailer highlights social issues like dowry.

The film releases on 11th August 2022.

Watch trailer here!

