Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia shooting for a cameo in a big-budget Hollywood thriller. The news was first revealed by Mid-day on February 17. Now, a video of the superstar shooting for his cameo has surfaced on social media.

Salman Khan shoots for Hollywood debut

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Salman Khan can be seen dressed sharply in a cream suit. He is seen in a set which looks like a shady restaurant. By the set-up it seems that the scene will involve an action sequence.

Not just Salman Khan, but the movie will also feature a cameo by Sanjay Dutt who is also reportedly in the country at present. However, he was nowhere to be seen in the viral video.

About the Hollywood thriller

Mid-day had earlier reported that the shoot will complete on February 19 and is taking place at the newly launched AlUla Studios, a state-of-the-art film production facility that was recently launched in Saudi Arabia.

While the makers are tight-lipped about the movie in question, sources told Mid-day, it is an American thriller that will have Khan and Dutt featuring in pivotal sequences. A source reveals, “Salman and Sanjay are wildly popular not only in Bollywood, but also in the Middle East. Their scenes are being specially designed to make an impact and cater to a global audience. It will be a three-day shoot. Salman’s team flew in on Sunday morning to Riyadh.”

AlUla, known for its desert landscape and ancient architecture, has been increasingly attracting major Hollywood productions, including Gerard Butler’s spy thriller Kandahar (2023). The insider adds, “The details will be released at a later stage as the talents and their teams are currently bound by NDA.”

Salman Khan's next in Bollywood

Meanwhile, the superstar will be seen on the big screen in the film 'Sikandar' this Eid. The film directed by AR Murugadoss will see Khan in an action packed avatar. The initial posters of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has generated excitement among fans. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.