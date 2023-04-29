Watch: Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others celebrate International Dance Day with special videos

On International Dance Day, several celebrities from the Hindi film industry took to their social media handle to share videos of them dancing

April 29 is widely recognized as International Dance Day. It marks the global celebration of dance, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. Dance has been an important part of Indian films and the industry has given birth to several great dancers over the years.

Shilpa Shetty dropped a video of herself dancing to the song 'Kitabein Bahut Si' from the film 'Baazigar'. The original song featured her and Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the video she wrote, "I strongly believe in the 𝕃𝕒𝕨 𝕠𝕗 𝔸𝕓𝕦𝕟𝓭𝓪𝓷𝓬e Do you?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood and has time and again proved the same with his performance in films and at events. On Dance Day, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a reel which is a compilation of various moments of him dancing. From dancing at home with his wife and brother to rehearsing on sets, the video gives a glimpse of the different places where the actor breaks into a dance.

"Everyday I’m dancing," he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



Sanya Malhotra who is also an avid dancer took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her dancing to 'Mayya Mayya' from the film 'Guru'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

Actors Srishty Rode and Ankita Lokhande took to their handle and dropped a cool video of them dancing to the viral Instagram song 'Let's Work It Out' by Raghav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srishty Rode (@srishtyrode24)

