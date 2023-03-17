Breaking News
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's rigorous workout routine for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Updated on: 17 March,2023 08:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to social media, Shraddha Kapoor’s coach and nutrition expert Maahek Nair shared a video of how the actress has consistently worked towards her goals for the film

Shraddha Kapoor


Shraddha Kapoor’s latest blockbuster 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has been released and we can not take our eyes off her toned body in the film. While the actress has delivered her best performance in the film, she has also looked the hottest in it. Her fierce, fiery, and confident personality kept us hooked but her toned body ser fitness goals, for us.  


Taking to social media, Shraddha Kapoor’s coach and nutrition expert Maahek Nair shared a video of how the actress has consistently worked towards her goals for the film. 



Appreciating Shraddha's dedication, Maahek writes “This post is just a small gesture of appreciation for all the hardwork you have put in . Shraddhu once again you have set benchmark with an outstanding body and fantastic performance. Couldn't take my eyes of you . Totally loveeeeed the way you looked on screen. It's all discipline and consistency of repetitive efforts.1am so so happy to be your Coach, my heart is filled with joy , Totally Blessed !”


Responding the same, Shraddha Kapoor says “Coach ho toh @maaheknair jaisi” 

Shraddha Kapoor has clearly upped her hotness game in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' film, and clearly, her determination, efforts, and hard work is responsible for this massive transformation. Currently, the film is enjoying a successful run at the box office. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, among others. The film narrates a modern love story while looking at relationship dynamics in big Indian families. The film has crossed over Rs. 100 crore in its extended week 1. 

Also Read: Fashion Friday: 5 jaw dropping looks of the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' star, Shraddha Kapoor

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be featured in 'Stree 2', one of the highly anticipated films from her roaster.

