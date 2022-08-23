Watch: Sobhita Dhulipala shares a glimpse into her 3 am dance session

Sobhita has the Internet hooked to her latest Instagram video in which she is displaying surreal moves
Sobhita Dhulipala. Pic/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala is a woman of many talents. She has wowed the audience with her acting skills and hot appeal. Her fashion sense is something all of us look up to apart from her exceptional acting in her acting projects which we have witnessed.
Sobhita has the Internet hooked to her latest Instagram video in which she is displaying surreal moves. She is dressed in a simple metallic black suit and hair tied in a bun, The actress is standing against the light, thereby letting her moves shine through the video. She is perfect example of grace and simplicity. She wrote “Raat ko 3 baje full on time pass”
Sobhita Dhulipala is multi-talented, apart from acting she is a dancer and a traveller who lives her life to the fullest. Sobhita is also a trained Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer. She also enjoys poetry and also loves to write, have a look at her Instagram.
Talking about her upcoming films, Sobhita will be seen in the much-awaited sequel of 'Made in Heaven we all are desperately waiting for, Apart from this, she will also be seen in 'Monkey Man', Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan’, and many more unannounced projects.
