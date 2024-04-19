Watch: Farah Khan hosted a party at her house in Mumbai which saw the presence of Salim Merchant, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and others

Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik

Listen to this article Watch: Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik sing 'Main Hoon Na' at Farah Khan's party; Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Rajkummar Rao also present x 00:00

Farah Khan Kunder is known to host her friends from the film industry at her home every now and then. She also shares videos and pictures from these wholesome get-togethers. Recently, she planned a get-together with four friends but a few more turned up turning it into a magical evening.

Farah Khan shared a video from the get together n her Instagram feed. The video features Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik sitting on either side of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and signing the song 'Main Hoon Na' from the film directed by Farah Khan. Enjoying the live music are newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Suleiman Merchant, Sajid Khan, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan is a choreographer and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. She made her directorial debut with the 2004 film 'Main Hoon Na'. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah, Kirron Kher in pivotal roles. The film was a big hit and Khan went on to direct 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 with SRK and Deepika Padukone. The film marked the debut of Deepika who is one of the biggest superstars of the country today.

Farah Khan took the risk of launching a newcomer in her big-budget film. Launching a new actress alongside an actor like Shah Rukh Khan in a big-budget film requires guts, and Farah took on that challenge. Do you know whom she was banking on while making that decision? It was none other than King Khan, SRK, because of whom Farah could take the risk of launching Deepika Padukone. In a recent interview with Mashable India's show "The Bombay Dream," Farah Khan opened up about her decision.

The filmmaker, while talking to casting director Mukesh Chhabra, shared, "To launch a hero is on another level because who will give you the money? I launched her because Shah Rukh Khan was there. So, I could take that risk."