Triptii Dimri is enjoying the fruits of her labour as her latest release, 'Animal', has become a sensation. The movie has earned over Rs 750 crore worldwide. The affection for her has grown so much that she is now being hailed as the 'national crush' of India. Now, a video has started making the rounds on social media where the Animal star can be seen dancing to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ghagra' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 'Bole Chudiyan', at a party. In the viral video, the actress is seen nailing all the hooksteps of the popular songs.

For the party, Triptii was dressed in an embellished green gown with cutout patterns, and she radiated an aura of fun and energy as she busted out moves on the dance floor surrounded by her friends.

Triptii Dimri also beat out star kids like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor and earned the title of 'Most Popular Indian Celebrity' on IMDB. Her Instagram followers also saw a rise of more than 2 million after the release of 'Animal'.

Triptii has also been in the news due to a certain video of hers where she is seen looking at Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also reacted to the attention the video was getting. Talking to Siddharth Kannan about that viral moment, Triptii revealed, "Hum log screening pe the and, puri cast ka shoot karna tha unko (We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast. They wanted the whole cast of animals together. And people were talking. And he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone’s talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person.”

Triptii even explained how her father immediately called her after watching the video. She said, "If you will notice, I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?’. I said, ‘Haan. How did you know?’ He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know you rub your hands when you are nervous.'... So, I was really nervous. And especially when you are standing with people like Ranbir, you are bound to get nervous, right? And I think he was standing in front of me, talking to somebody, and you don’t even realise in that moment where you are looking or what you are looking at.”