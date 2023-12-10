Animal: Triptii Dimri opens up about her parents' reaction to her bold scene, says, 'they got a little taken aback'

In an interview, Tripti Dimrii opened up about her parent's reaction to her bold se* scene

Triptii Dimri has been showcasing her talent and craft through the projects she's taken on for the past few years. You may already know her from 'Bulbul' or 'Qala', but if you've just heard her name, it's due to the soaring recognition she received for her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'. She's even been called 'national crush' by the people of India.

The Laila Majnu actress in an interview with Bollywood Hungama opened up about her parent's reaction to her bold se* scene in the film. The actress said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’”

She further shared that she explained to them that as an actor this is her job and she has to be honest with it. “I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that,” she added.

Animal is a beast that does not want to be tamed. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed movie, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to blaze on at the box office. The movie has already minted over 660.89 crores worldwide in only nine days since its release.

Ramesh Bala, a respected trade analyst, took to 'X' on Sunday to share the current numbers the movie is gaining. Ramesh Bala shared the movie post and said, "The unstoppable journey of Animal continues with yet another day of shattering box office records! This cinematic spectacle garners a marvellous â¹660.89 crore worldwide in nine days, and there is no stopping! Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri."