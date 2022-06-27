Breaking News
Watch Video: Have you seen Neetu Kapoor's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pregnancy?

Updated on: 27 June,2022 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress was spotted at a shoot when the paparazzi congratulated her for the good news. Here's how she reacted

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Neetu Kapoor and Pallav Paliwal


The biggest news of the day is of course Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announcing their pregnancy. And now, Neetu Kapoor has finally reacted after the whole of Bollywood (almost). The actress was spotted at a shoot when the paparazzi congratulated her for the good news. The video was shared by ace photographer Yogen Shah

The duo announced that they are expecting their first child with a special post on her Instagram account. In the picture, the 'Brahmastra' actress can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir, wearing a cap. She is seen smiling as she looks at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. Sharing this post, Alia Bhatt captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
Soon after Alia shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes and reactions. Many big Bollywood celebrities also poured wishes to them.

"Oh my my Congratulationsssss" Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion".

Karan Johar commented, "Heart is bursting", followed by three heart emoticons.

The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional at 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trailer launch: I wish Chintuji was here

 

