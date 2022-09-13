Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch video I felt like people are writing me off and Im finished Dulquer Salmaan

Watch video! I felt like people are writing me off and I'm finished: Dulquer Salmaan

Updated on: 13 September,2022 07:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The team of the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and writer-director R Balki, join mid-day.com for an exclusive conversation

Watch video! I felt like people are writing me off and I'm finished: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan/PR image


The team of the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and writer-director R Balki, spoke to mid-day.com in an exclusive conversation.


Also Read: Watch video! Sunny Deol: People were doing so many films, I just wanted to do one at a time

Dulquer spoke about his initial days in the industry despite coming from a film family. He said, "When you have a bad day or read a bad review I would reach out to my dad saying I read this. He would say 'I've read this, those who were criticizing me in the 80s are not around anymore, these are new people don't bother about it."


Speaking about reading film reviews he said, "I read it, I'm human. I endup scanning the positive and focus on the negatives. Over time I feel it's affecting me less. I feel more secure about my career. In the beginning I felt people were writing me off and I'm finished, those questions would haunt me."

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Are you excited to watch Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer `Chup: Revenge of the Artist`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist Dulquer Salmaan sunny deol

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK