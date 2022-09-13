Watch video! I felt like people are writing me off and I'm finished: Dulquer Salmaan

The team of the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and writer-director R Balki, join mid-day.com for an exclusive conversation
The team of the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and writer-director R Balki, spoke to mid-day.com in an exclusive conversation.
Dulquer spoke about his initial days in the industry despite coming from a film family. He said, "When you have a bad day or read a bad review I would reach out to my dad saying I read this. He would say 'I've read this, those who were criticizing me in the 80s are not around anymore, these are new people don't bother about it."
Speaking about reading film reviews he said, "I read it, I'm human. I endup scanning the positive and focus on the negatives. Over time I feel it's affecting me less. I feel more secure about my career. In the beginning I felt people were writing me off and I'm finished, those questions would haunt me."
