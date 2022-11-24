×
Watch video! Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani take off on a new adventure

Updated on: 24 November,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Jubin and Yohani join the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Watch video! Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani take off on a new adventure

Jubin and Yohani/Instgaram


Popular singers  Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani are the latest guests on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The singers take us along as they set off on a new adventure with 'Tu Saamne Aaye.'




Speaking about the track, Jubin said, "It's a travel song and what better place than Leh! It was challenging for Yohani because she comes from the warm Sri Lanka. It was her first shoot in India and that too at a difficult place like Leh. I said 'You go for the worst weather conditions first so you can enjoy the rest of the country like  a bubble.'"


