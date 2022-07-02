Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan enjoys a game of football despite the Mumbai rains

The actor wrote- "Rain and Football. Two of my Fav things Together."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kartik Aaryan

While Bollywood's leading man, Kartik Aaryan, basks in the super success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', yesterday, he was also seen basking in the Mumbai rains. He is a big fan of football and is often seen indulging in the sport when he is not promoting or shooting. While many found comfort indoors, the actor was spotted enjoying a fun match out in the rain.

For the unversed, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to enthral the audience with its stellar performances and comic timings. The film hit the OTT platform Netflix last Friday and despite that, it is having a steady run in the cinema halls. Since its release on the OTT platform, it has been number one on the charts, beating blockbusters like RRR and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hit the screens on May 20 and surpassed everyone's expectations as far as the numbers were concerned. The film is expected to enter the 200-crore club in India very soon. Globally, the film has already crossed the magic figure.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun's hit movie 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, and Allu Aravind.

