Watch Video: Kriti Sanon feeds stray dogs on the sets of her upcoming film

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the video, Kriti can be seen pampering stray dogs and also feeding them on the sets of her upcoming film

Recently, a video of Kriti Sanon has gone viral on social media. In the video, Kriti can be seen pampering stray dogs and also feeding them on the sets of her upcoming film. The video was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.


 
 
 
 
 
