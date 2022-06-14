Watch Video: Kriti Sanon feeds stray dogs on the sets of her upcoming film

In the video, Kriti can be seen pampering stray dogs and also feeding them on the sets of her upcoming film

Picture Courtesy: PR

Recently, a video of Kriti Sanon has gone viral on social media. In the video, Kriti can be seen pampering stray dogs and also feeding them on the sets of her upcoming film. The video was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

At the recently concluded IIFA 2022 held at Abu Dhabi, Kriti Sanon won her first Best Actress award for her performance in last year's 'Mimi'. Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!"

The actress added, "It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!"

Sanon played the solo lead in a female centric film and aced her character, she took the brave choice of playing a mother's role too early in her career and did her part excellently. Having received endless praises for her portrayal in the film, the actress has yet another reason to smile after her film's recent achievement.

Last year, taking to her Instagram stories, Kriti posted a throwback video of herself from the Mimi shoot days. In the video she can be seen riding on the pillion seat of a bike as she parades us through the Gallis of Mandawa. The actress also wrote a message celebrating the return of her film, Mimi in top 10 on an OTT platform.

