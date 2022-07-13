Watch video: Sonam Kapoor's baby shower to be held in Mumbai on July 17; guests to receive gift hamper with invite

Sonam Kapoor will be having a baby shower in Mumbai. Videos of invitations being sent from the Kapoor residence went viral on social media

Sonam Kapoor/ PC- Official social media handle

Earlier this year, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and live in London. The couple recently had a baby shower in London and are all set to have another baby shower in Mumbai. On Wednesday morning, invitations with gift hampers were being stacked in a car outside the Kapoor residence headed for deliveries.

The Mumbai baby shower will be hosted by Nana-to-be Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. Friends of both families will be joining in the revelry that will take place at Sonam’s aunt and former Miss India Kavita Singh’s bungalow, Rockdale in Bandra. It is the same venue where the parents-to-be tied the knot in May 2018. We hear the baby shower will have a bohemian theme and will be as extravagant as their wedding.

Sonam's star-studded family members including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others will be attending the shower. Reportedly, several members from the film industry will also be invited for the shower.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film 'The Zoya Factor' and a special appearance in Netflix film 'AK vs AK'. She will next be seen in the film 'Blind', the shoot of which she had completed before her pregnancy.