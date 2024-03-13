Amid struggling while standing on our heels and balancing on one leg, we remind ourselves how to recruit our muscles correctly; Shetty, in turn, reminds us to train attention to our breath appropriately. This fitness icon, we quickly learn, has truly nabbed the ability to integrate physical and mental fitness

Pics/Anurag Ahire

Taking to her yoga mat with her trainer to perform guided breathwork as part of this photoshoot, Shilpa Shetty Kundra sits for far too long than would be needed to take a few shots. The photographer and I exchange puzzled looks, and contemplate interrupting her to inform that we got the shots we desired. Her publicist steps in, letting us know that once she begins her meditative practices, she must perform a certain number of cycles before she can conclude.

It’s what Shetty later tells us too, as we get talking about her athletic practices. “Chance pe dance,” she says with her quintessential laugh, letting us in on the fact that since she had to miss her practice on the given day to make herself available for this conversation, she took the opportunity to meditate when she could.

Laymen would wonder how much five minutes of meditative work could contribute to keeping Shetty—two years shy of turning 50 years old—looking better than many do in their 30s. In the same vein, they’d ponder about the effectiveness of the 15-minute bit-sized workout routines that many media houses conjure up and sell as ‘Shilpa’s fitness regimen’, based on an innocuous picture she may share on social media. Just as we get on the mat to do ‘some’ yoga with Shetty—well aware that the assorted exercises will do nothing to contribute to our wellness—the actor knows that the sprinkling of content online may do little to address the needs of confounded viewers. It’s precisely why she discusses the importance of learning about the science of fitness, on more occasions than one.

“I want to befriend people who are fit, because a fit person is one who is working on themselves, is consistent, and respects his or her body. A person who respects himself will respect me. A fit person is not someone who only looks lean; it is someone who takes the time out to understand what they need to feed their bodies to feel a certain way,” she says, adding that one aspect that “irritates” her when it comes to her portrayal as a fitness icon is how frivolously people used the word ‘blessed’ when discussing her athletic prowess.

“People think it comes easy to me. Raj [Kundra, husband] has been privy to the fact that I can put on weight, like any normal person does. After a certain age, you deal with hormonal issues, and [are] perimenopausal. Many women [endure] it, and I am no different. I have a full-time job, and am a ‘full-time mother’ with kids who have an eight-year age gap. People think it’s easy for me to contort my body, but I still struggle with some asanas. For example, an asana like the paschimotanasan is so simple, but it’s still one I can’t get into as easily as I’d like to. I too have issues with being consistent. Raj [Panigrahi, trainer] has seen me cry with frustration. But, you need to have the will to learn and put in the time. If people call me blessed, it’s because I am blessed with the ability to believe that yoga can cure me.”

Raj Panigrahi has been Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s trainer for eight years

It was following her stint at Big Brother, where the world saw her practice yoga routinely during her stay in the house, that Shetty knew she wanted to be an advocate for the discipline. Lamenting that the meditative form rarely draws young individuals, she says, “People think you should do yoga as you grow older. But, yoga will slow down the ageing process in the first place.” Pointing to herself, she laughs, “The proof is in the pudding!” This is one of those rare occasions when she attaches her physical appeal to her wellness practice. “When I began to practice yoga, people would compliment me on the way I look, which is shallow. I wanted to focus on how it made me feel, and how I achieved that. I believe in the science of yoga, and adhere to ayurvedic nutritional practices. Yog a is a deep-rooted science that can change your alignment. Hours of meditation can put you off medication. How we continue to be apathetic to such a great gift for quick fixes [is beyond me].”

Five years after we first broached the subject of wellness with Shetty, it is evident that her ability to integrate her approach towards physical and mental wellness is superior to many. “It’s not just about exercise; it’s about how you live, what you say, how you think, and how you eat. I want to live my life like people did 70 years ago—eat when you are hungry, and chew your food 32 times. They say, you should drink your food, and eat your water.”

In the last few years, the yogic postures that filled Shetty’s social media feeds began to be punctuated with images of her lifting weights. She shares that resistance training is something she turned to at the age of 43. “As you age, you begin to lose muscle mass. Also, weight-training is important when you want your jeans to fit in a certain way, and want your glutes and quads to appear more shaped. I take to it for my cinematic outings too, like I did while working on Indian Police Force. I wanted my kicks to look powerful enough. Of late, my approach to fitness involves weight training, and goal-oriented yoga. I want to do a handstand. In a few years, I will be 50. At 60, I want to be the best that I have been. By then, perhaps, I’ll start walking on my hand! Every year, Raj and I set goals on what we want to achieve, and that plays a big role [in retaining my athleticism].”