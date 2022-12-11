Breaking News
Bigg Boss 16: We do certain things in Bigg Boss which we don't mean to, says Pearl Puri as he comes out in support of Shalin Bhanot

Updated on: 11 December,2022 10:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

He spoke about the situation what Shalin has got himself into

The actor who has grabbed the maximum headlines in the days gone by is of ‘Bigg Boss 16 is Shalin Bhanot. One can love him, hate him but, seems, one just cannot ignore him. While Shalin receives immense love for his individual game, he suffers from enough hate coming towards him due to his friendship with Tina Datta who allegedly is using him, as claimed by netizens across India. Even wild cards that were brought into the show, warned Shalin about being wary of Tina & rather focus on his game. Last night, Shalin exactly did that & proved a point that his game is stronger above anyone else.


When Tina and Sumbul were in bottom two, Shalin was given a choice of saving both of them from nominations by pressing a buzzer given to him but that would come at the cost of losing Rs. 25 lakhs from the prize money. While everyone expected Shalin to press the buzzer & save Tina from eviction, he shocked everyone by doing quite the opposite.


With many favoring his decision, Tina Datta's fans are bashing him. Actor and Shalin's friend Pearl Puri shared his opinion, 'I have known Shalin for years now, one thing that comes to my mind is his trait of always sticking by & for his friends, He's close to his parents. I've seen him in his good times & also during his struggles. I think one thing I can vouch for is, this man hasn't changed even a bit in like a decade. He's a good friend to have.'

Talking about the episode and the big twist, he said, 'Bigg Boss is a difficult game because you've to stay with unknown people for quite a while and during those times how people are reacting should not be associated to their personality. Because, at times, just to be true to yourself and the game, we do certain things which we don't mean to, like in a friendly match also both sides try to win, so take it as a game whosoever is playing and I really wish Shalin all the very best.”

