Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot is compelled to choose between prize money and Tina Datta!

Gear up for an all-drama-filled Weekend Ka Vaar’
Pic Courtesy: PR
Week after week, Bigg Boss 16’ brings hatke twists, living up to its promise of providing game-changing entertainment. In the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Shalin Bhanot had the choice of either pressing the buzzer to save the nominated contestants Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqeer and retain Rs. 25 lakhs of the total winning prize money at the expense of allowing the eviction to proceed as usual or choosing not to press the buzzer to keep Tina and Sumbul from the threat of eviction while forfeiting the same prize money. Shalin chose prize money over friendship and this choice led to Tina's eviction. He reasoned that it would have been unfair to the other competitors if he had chosen friendship over money.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets pranked in the house
An exception is made in tonight's episode, as Shalin is summoned by ‘Bigg Boss’ to the buzzer for ‘Dosti Ki Pariksha’ and given a chance to re-invite Tina Dutta into the house, on the condition that the same prize money will be forfeited. Within an instant, Shalin chooses Tina over money, which infuriates both ‘Bigg Boss’ and all the other contestants. Shalin is reprimanded by the master for mocking friendship because he had the same choice during the "vaar" but opted for money. Everyone is surprised to see Tina returning to the house with an altered perspective about Shalin. Does this mark the beginning of a rivalry between Tina and Shalin, who were known to have feelings for each other?
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya calls Shalin a nice guy, taunts Tina for not understanding him
Enraged with Shalin’s decision, all the housemates except for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are seen sulking. A huge spat erupts between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka over Shalin’s change of heart during ‘Dosti Ki Pariksha’. Shiv criticised Priyanka for being a hypocrite. In addition to Shiv's allegation, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma insinuate that Priyanka is trying to get into Shalin’s good books by supporting his cause, while she disapproved of the same decision made by Sajid Khan and Gautam Singh Vig a few weeks ago. The consequences of Shalin's decisions are sure to have unexpected repercussions that are not to be missed.