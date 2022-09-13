Wedding update: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to wrap up shooting schedules by Sept 24

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to wrap up their schedules for Heeramandi and Mirzapur 3 by 24th September to focus on wedding prep
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal picture courtesy by PR
Richa Chadha is currently in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Ali Fazal has been shuffling between Mumbai and Lucknow for shooting Mirzapur 3. The actors have been committed to completing the shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. Richa was initially meant to wrap up shooting this week, but her song shoot for Heeramandi has been delayed and will now wrap up late next week.
Richa will fly down to Delhi on 27th of September and Ali will join her shortly after to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first.
Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the web series 'Mirzapur', is currently busy with the shoot of season 3 of the show. In a new development, the actor has hired a new trainer to work towards his character's physicality.
Apart from this, Ali will next be seen as the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' with Tabu and another Hollywood flick, 'Kandahar' where he will share the screen with Gerard Butler.
