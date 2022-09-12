Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding celebrations to kick start on 30th September in Delhi

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2022 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively

Ali Fazal with Richa Chadha picture courtesy is PR


Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon to be a wedded couple with their wedding finally taking place this month. The couple will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on 30th September and conclude in Mumbai on 7th October. 


The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively apart from other celebratory events.


On the work front, Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial 'Khufiya'.

