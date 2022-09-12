Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding celebrations to kick start on 30th September in Delhi

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively
Ali Fazal with Richa Chadha picture courtesy is PR
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon to be a wedded couple with their wedding finally taking place this month. The couple will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on 30th September and conclude in Mumbai on 7th October.
Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal bag awards for their achievements in cinema
The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively apart from other celebratory events.
On the work front, Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial 'Khufiya'.
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra