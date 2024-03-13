Welcome to the Jungle director brings together entire ensemble cast, including Akshay, Dutt and Raveena, for second leg

Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt

There is no such thing as too many stars. At least for Akshay Kumar and director Ahmed Khan. Last September, the superstar announced Welcome to the Jungle that has a stellar ensemble cast including him, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade and many more. While the comedy went on floors last December, the director kicked off the second schedule in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ahmed Khan

The ongoing leg is particularly ambitious as it brings together the entire cast at Club Millennium in Juhu. A source reveals, “The cast will shoot at various locations over the next two days, including Empire Studio in Andheri. The major work, however, will begin on March 15. The director has lined up an extensive schedule at Royal Palms in Goregaon, where over 20 actors of the principal cast will do their combination scenes. On days that the actors have their individual scenes, is setting up parallel sequences so that nobody’s time is wasted.” The third instalment in the Welcome franchise is slated for a December release.