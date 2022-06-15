Breaking News
Whacky Wednesday: Hrithik Roshan shares an 'Oops' moment without his beard, Sussanne Khan reacts

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor had already warned all his fans that he would be bidding adieu to the facial hair soon

Whacky Wednesday: Hrithik Roshan shares an 'Oops' moment without his beard, Sussanne Khan reacts

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Hrithik Roshan


Hrithik Roshan, who gears up for 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte that releases on September 30 this year, has bidden adieu to his beard. The actor shared his 'oops' moment on Instagram and Sussanne Khan reacted by saying- "Superrr."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)





