Jaya Bachchan speaks out on how she managed to maintain friendships and shares her observations about the challenges of balancing close friendships

Jaya Bachchan (Pic/IMDB)

Listen to this article What The Hell Navya: Jaya Bachchan calls her family 'sabse ache dost', Navya Nanda gushes x 00:00

In the last episode of What The Hell Navya, we see a candid conversation between Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda sharing from ride-or-die BFFs to occasional brunch buddies, they share their opinions on modern-day friendships.

Jaya Bachchan calls her family her 'sabse ache dost'

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode starts with Navya asking the question about how Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have managed to maintain their friendships and she shares her observations about the challenges of balancing close friendships with social circles encountered in life.

Shweta prompts and asks, "Why is it difficult"?. Navya feels in today's world there are two types of friendships one is your general friends and the other is your inner circle, "I don't know I think we just have close very close friends who we talk to about everything I have maybe 2 or 3 of those and you have friends in general, who you meet when you go out socially. you meet through work or whatever other reason. I feel it is difficult to manage all of that." Navya stated.

Jaya Bachchan talks about her best friends and reveals that most of her friends are not from the industry, and says, “mere jo friends hai voh zayadatar filmo mein nhi hai, filmo se bahar hai jo mere kareeb ke hai. aur unke samne mein bahot honest hun. mere dil mein aur dimag mein jo hota hai mein unse keh deti hun, aur voh mujhe judge nhi karte. agar mein galat hun toh voh mujhe batate hai ki jo aap keh rahe h usse hum sehmat nahi hai. aur hum roz nahi milte hai. mujhe lagta hai roz roz milne se bhi over dose ho jaata hai. magar jahan tak mera sawaal hai mere sabse ache dost mere ghar ke andar hai". Navya innocently reacts Aww.

(Most of my friends aren't really into movies; they're more outside of the movie world and closer to me. I'm very honest with them. Whatever I feel in my heart and mind, I tell them, and they don't judge me. If I'm wrong, they tell me that they don't agree with what I'm saying. And we don't meet every day. I think meeting every day can be too much sometimes. But as far as my question goes, my best friends are inside my home.)

Navya Naveli Nanda hosts the popular vodcast, “What The Hell Navya". Where three generations, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan come together to share their opinions and discuss a different range of topics.