Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Old video of Jackky Bhagnani being asked the Ranveer Allahbadia question resurfaces check out his reaction

Old video of Jackky Bhagnani being asked the ‘Ranveer Allahbadia question’ resurfaces, check out his reaction

Updated on: 14 February,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In 2015, Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb were promoting their movie Welcome 2 Karachi with Kanan Gill, when the infamous question was asked on the show

Old video of Jackky Bhagnani being asked the ‘Ranveer Allahbadia question’ resurfaces, check out his reaction

Jackky Bhagnani, Ranveer Allahbadia Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Old video of Jackky Bhagnani being asked the ‘Ranveer Allahbadia question’ resurfaces, check out his reaction
x
00:00

Days, after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia was pulled up for an offensive question on India’s Got Latent, an old video of producer Jackky Bhagnani being asked the same, has surfaced on social media. In 2015, Jackky and Lauren Gottlieb were promoting their movie Welcome 2 Karachi with Kanan Gill, when the infamous question was asked on the show. Here’s how Jackky reacted. Watch the clip below. 





What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked him, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

When Jackky was asked by the media recently about the controversy, he said, "Bhaut galat hai jo bhi hai (It is very wrong)...I don't agree with it at all. I don't support it also."

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology 

After receiving flak, Ranveer apologized and said in a video, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, obviously not. I’m not going to give any context or justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

Jackky Bhagnani’s work front 

Jackky is awaiting the release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi which stars his wife Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. It also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jackky Bhagnani Ranveer Allahbadia Entertainment News bollywood news viral videos

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK