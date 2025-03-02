Actor Ram Madhavan recently shared an anecdote during an event where his reply to a female fan’s DM was misconstrued making people believe he talks to young girls

R Madhavan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article R Madhavan recalls how his reply to a fan’s DM was misconstrued: ‘Oh Maddy is talking to young girls’ x 00:00

Actor Ram Madhavan, who has been vocal about children using social media without parental control, inviting trouble at a young age, recently shared an anecdote during an event where his reply to a female fan’s DM was misconstrued. He also discussed building an app that will allow parents to track their child’s online usage. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

When replying to a fan’s DM got R Madhavan in trouble

Speaking at an event, R Madhavan shared, “I’m an actor. I have all these people messaging me on Instagram. I’ll tell you a simple example, a young girl messages, ‘I saw this movie. I really loved it. I thought you were a fabulous actor. Well done. You motivate me’, and at the end of it, she put lots of hearts and kisses and love symbols. Now there is a fan who is talking to me in such detail, that I am compelled to answer. So I always say thank you so very much very kind of you. God bless you.”

He adds, “What she does is, she takes a screenshot of my reply to her and makes it a post on Instagram. Now what do people see? Hearts kisses and love things and Maddy’s reply. My intention was not to reply to that, but to her message, but because it’s a small thing, you only see that and say, ‘Oh Maddy is talking to young girls’. If that is the fear that I have, can you imagine somebody without my experience, how much trouble they are going to get into?”

R Madhavan’s work front

R Madhavan is reuniting with his Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut for an upcoming movie. The currently untitled film will be directed by Vijay, known for his work on the biographical film Thalaivii, which starred Kangana in the lead role.

Besides that, he will join Ranveer Singh and others in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. He will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2, which is based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair. It will be released on April 18. The actor also has Test with Nayanthara and Siddharth.