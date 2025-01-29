R Madhavan's son Vedaant is a freestyle swimmer who has earned several medals for India. The actor shared the warnings he has given to his boy about fame and privilege

R Madhavan and son Vedaant Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Can't be seen with shirt off': R Madhavan shares strict rules for son Vedaant as he navigates fame x 00:00

Bollywood’s versatile actor R Madhavan, who completed 25 years in the film industry has warned his son Vedaant about navigating fame after earning recognition as a freestyle swimmer. For those unversed, Vedaant bagged a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen. He won medals for India at the 2023 Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. He also represented Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 tournament, winning five gold and two silver medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

R Madhavan’s strict warning for son Vedaant

In an interview with Miss Malini, Madhavan shared the warnings he has given his son when it comes to his fame. He said, "It feels really proud when a common man comes up and says, 'We like your work, but we are so proud of you because of Vedaant'. But I had to tell him ‘You know your life, unfortunately, or fortunately, is going to be privileged because you’re my son’.”

He added, "'You can't be seen with your shirt off and sleeping in any bed because one photograph of you in that kind of pose is national news. You can't afford to be as carefree as your friends. You bear the responsibility of being recognized and being a role model'.”

R Madhavan on completing 25 years despite being an outsider

“I have done everything that people said couldn’t be done,” he told Mid-day, recalling the time he was told he wouldn’t make it on the big screen due to his popularity on TV, thanks to Banegi Apni Baat and Saaya. “When I over-exposed myself by doing 1,800 episodes of a show, people said, ‘You’ll never become a film actor.’ I told them I didn’t want to be one. Then, I got a debut that big producers and directors can’t for their kids—a film with Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, and PC Sreeram [cinematographer],” says Madhavan of Alai Payuthey (2000) that launched him as a leading man in Tamil cinema.

R Madhavan’s work front

R Madhavan is reuniting with his Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut for an upcoming movie. The currently untitled film will be directed by Vijay, known for his work on the biographical film Thalaivii, which starred Kangana in the lead role. The movie will be produced by R. Ravindran of Trident Arts. The upcoming thriller is set to be a bilingual release in Hindi and Tamil. The film has already generated significant interest due to the team behind it. G.V. Prakash Kumar, known for his exceptional music, will compose the score for the film, while celebrated cinematographer Nirav Shah will serve as the Director of Photography.