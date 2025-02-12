During an interview on Ranveer’s podcast channel, Varun Dhawan revealed that he enjoys the show’s humour but avoided making an appearance when invited to steer clear of possible controversy

In pic: Varun Dhawan

Listen to this article 'I would do it in a heartbeat, but…': When Varun Dhawan talked about Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent with Ranveer Allahbadia x 00:00

Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in Baby John, went for an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia and talked about Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. During an interview on Ranveer’s podcast channel, the actor revealed that he enjoys the show’s humour but avoided making an appearance when invited to steer clear of possible controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the podcast, when Ranveer asked Varun about Samay’s rising popularity and distinct comedy style, Varun said, “He asked me to be on the show, and honestly, I’d love to go on it. I thrive in that kind of environment. I’m not scared of being cancelled, but my concern is that it could affect his show negatively. The more eyeballs you get with that type of humour, sometimes it becomes a crossfire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@ranveerallahbadia)

While continuing, Ranveer encouraged Varun to reconsider his decision, to which Varun said, “I would do it in a heartbeat. I’m not worried for myself, but I think the teams I work with might have concerns. I’d have to do it when I’m not promoting something because it will definitely be a crossfire.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent have made him the center of backlash. Not just social media, but politicians and even celebrities are condemning his not-so-decent question to one of the contestants on the show.

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”