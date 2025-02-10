In 2018, a fan named Nisha Patil stunned everyone with her grand gesture when she willed her Rs 72 crore property under Sanjay Dutt’s name

In Pic: Sanjay Dutt

Did you know? Sanjay Dutt's fan transferred her entire property worth Rs 72 crore to the actor

Sanjay Dutt has a huge fan and he often gets huge gifts but this time a fan did something for him that left everyone surprised. It's nothing new that celebrities have crazy fans, and they often do something grand for them—be it tattooing their name or buying them extravagant gifts. But this time, it was not just a grand gift worth thousands or lakhs; instead, a fan had done something that left the internet shocked. One of Sanjay's fans had left property worth crores under his name. Yes, it’s not a film—it has happened in real life.

Fan gifted her entire property to Sanjay Dutt

In 2018, a fan named Nisha Patil stunned everyone with her grand gesture when she willed her Rs 72 crore property under Sanjay Dutt’s name and sent several letters to the bank asking them to transfer all her assets to him. This news came as a total surprise for Dutt, who later declined to claim any of her property.

Nisha, who named her entire property under Dutt’s name, had battled a terminal illness. Meanwhile, Sanjay’s lawyer confirmed that although he is overwhelmed by the gesture, he has no intention of claiming the Rs 72 crore property. He also confirmed that the actor will follow a legal procedure to transfer the assets back to Nisha’s family. Sanjay also stated, “I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nisha, and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it.”

Sanjay Dutt's work front

On the work front, Dutt was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Leo, where he played the role of an antagonist. He is also set to appear in several upcoming films, including Double iSmart, Baap, and KD – The Devil.

Sanjay Dutt has also joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited Baaghi 4. The makers have released a gripping first-look poster of Sanjay Dutt in a fierce avatar.

In the first-look poster, Dutt is seen seated on a throne with blood all over his clothes, holding a lifeless woman in his arms, exuding pain and anger. The tagline, "Every Aashiq Is A Villain," has further spiked curiosity among fans. Sanjay Dutt’s rugged persona and commanding screen presence make him an exciting addition to the Baaghi universe.