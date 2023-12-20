Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Taapsee was told she will have to wrestle with SRK for Dunki

When Taapsee was told she will have to wrestle with SRK for 'Dunki'

Updated on: 20 December,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Actress Taapsee Pannu opened up on her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, she had to undergo extensive training in wrestling for her role in 'Dunki'

When Taapsee was told she will have to wrestle with SRK for ‘Dunki’

Taapsee Pannu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming theatrical film ‘Dunki’, has opened up on her experience of working with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The actress shared what transpired after she came on-board for the film.


Upon signing the film, Taapsee was immediately informed that she would have to undergo extensive training in wrestling for her role in 'Dunki’. The actress recently spoke with SRK and the director of ‘Dunki’, Rajkumar Hirani.


“The first thing I was told when I signed the film was that I will have to prepare for ‘Dunki’. They said your Punjabi and Hindi is great but you will also have to learn wrestling. So I said, I will finally become a heroine and romance Shah Rukh Khan after doing 5-6 sports movies,” Taapsee said.


The actress has previously undergone rigorous training for roles in films like ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and 'Saand Ki Aankh,' showcasing her commitment to authenticity in portraying characters. The film, which has generated quite a buzz, tells the story of people who have to leave their homeland in search of a better life as they travel through an illegal immigration channel.

'Dunki’, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, is set to release in theatres on December 21.

