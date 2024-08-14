Breaking News
Who is Jasmin Walia? Meet the British singer rumoured to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya

Updated on: 14 August,2024 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia is a British singer and television personality who has been making waves in the social media industry

Who is Jasmin Walia? Meet the British singer rumoured to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya

In Pic: Hardik Pandya's rumoured girl friend Jasmin Walia

Jasmin Walia is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Hardik, who has recently finalized his divorce from Natasa Stankovic, is speculated to be vacationing in Greece with his alleged girlfriend, Jasmin Walia. But who is Jasmin? Pandya's rumoured girlfriend is a British singer and television personality who has been making waves in the social media industry.



 
 
 
 
 
Born in Essex, England, Jasmin rose to fame after her work on the British TV series 'The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE)'. The actress, who started as an extra, quickly gained recognition for her incredible talent. From working as an extra in 2010 to earning a spot as a full cast member in 2012, she has made an impressive leap.

In 2014, Jasmin launched her YouTube channel, and that's when the world realized her vocal talent. In her journey, she collaborated with Zack Knight, Inten-siti, and Ollie Green Music, but her big breakthrough came with the song "Bom Diggy." Walia received further love when the same song was remade for the Hindi film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

With 6.4 lakh followers on Instagram, she is a social media star known for her incredible music talent, fashion, and stunning pictures. Although she is currently gaining attention due to her rumored romance with Pandya, Jasmin has also worked with 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz in the 2022 music video "Nights n Fights."

About the dating reports

These speculations of Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia began when netizens guessed that the duo might be vacationing together in Greece, with matching photos hinting at their togetherness. The rumours started when eagle-eyed followers noticed similar poolside backgrounds in both Hardik and Jasmin's pictures.

Recently, the duo posted photos on their social media handles where the backgrounds appeared strikingly similar. Adding fuel to the fire was their mutual following and Jasmin's like on Hardik's post. Though Hardik hasn't reacted to the singer's pictures, he has liked a few of her recent posts, which has intensified the rumours.

Meanwhile, on July 18, Hardik and Natasa Stankovic issued a joint statement on social media announcing the end of their relationship. After their separation was announced, Nataša was trolled on social media by Hardik Pandya's fans

 

 

 

