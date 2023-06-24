Who is Kareena Kapoor’s whole ‘world’? Actress shares pictures from her London getaway, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in London with their children, Taimur and Jehangir. The actress shared a few pictures from her BBC Earth Experience, London on her Instagram Stories

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur, Pic/Kareena's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in London with their children, Taimur and Jehangir. The actress shared a few pictures from her BBC Earth Experience, London on her Instagram Stories.

The first picture was a selfie of Kareena with hubby Saif. Standing in front of a picture of the Earth, she captioned the picture, "My World." In another picture, Taimur could be seen waving his hands, looking at a screen that ostensibly had pictures of constellations or pictorial information about the planet. Mum Kareena captioned this picture ‘Wow’. Yes, even though your back is to the camera, your excitement about discovering the wonders of the planet is palpable, Taimur!

The final picture had Saif and Kareena pose for a full-length shot against a hologram of Earth and the stars. The actress could fit right into the London fashion scene with her sleeveless V-neck black top, casual grey pants and a gold chain-linked black sling bag. Saif on the other hand, in his casual lemon-yellow shirt and red shorts looked more beach than planetarium ready!

Even though the actress is active on social media and often shares photos from her vacation getaways, she hasn’t treated fans to many photos from the family’s outings into London. However, on the occasion of International World Yoga Day a few days ago, the fitness icon shared pictures not of herself, but her family engaging in different kinds of exercise. Saif and Jeh were on the yoga mat, practising planks, while Taimur seemed to be gearing up for a boxing match in the background. In the second photo, father and younger son attempted to cutely pull off bicycle crunches!

On the professional front, Saif recently starred in cinematic Ramayana adaptation, ‘Adipurush’. While the actor’s performance garnered some praise, the film on the whole has attracted controversy and criticism over its questionable representation, dialogues and alleged disrespect of Hindu religious sentiments. A few days after the release, Saif took a break to spend some time with his family.

Kareena has the films The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders lined up for release this year. She recently also wrapped up the Mumbai shoot of a schedule for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew.