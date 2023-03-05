Who is Sonu Kakkar supporting on Indian Idol 13?

The singer completes 20 years in the music industry this year

Singer Sonu Kakkar has completed 20 years in the music industry. She got into a chat with mid-day.com where she discussed her journey and her favourites in the industry.

How do you look back at your journey of 20 years in the industry?

It's difficult to believe I complete 20 years! People keep giving me compliments that I look young but fact is I've been singing since childhood, which is why it's 20 years. I've been fortunate and I'm grateful I could fulfil my dream of singing in films. l belonged to a small town so I wasn't sure if my dreams would come true. We moved to Rishikesh to Delhi and finally Mumbai and those memories are priceless.

Having sung in multiple languages which ones are closest to your heart?

I've sung in a lot of languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Haryanvi, Nepali besides ofcourse Hindi. If I have to pick just one language it would be Punjabi.

Who is your favourite co-singer?

It has to be my first co-singer Sukhwinder Singhji, he's amazing and I'm a huge fan of his work.

You were part of Indian idol 12 and currently Indian idol 13 is on, who are you supporting this time around?

Although I like all the contestants if I have to pick just one it would be Rishi, I'm supporting him.

Your message for newcomers in the music industry...

Riyaz is most important and keep working on improving your singing. If you remain true to your talent you will surely go places, your effort never goes in vain. Always remain confident and have faith in your talent. You never know who is listening to your work and your big break could arrive any moment.