Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Telangana's Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple's connection to the bride

Updated on: 16 September,2024 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Reports suggest that this particular temple holds a special connection with Aditi Rao Hydari's family, which is why Aditi & Siddharth chose Ranganayaka Swamy Temple for their wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Telangana's Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple's connection to the bride

In Pic: Siddharth & Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth are now married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. But why this particular temple? What is its significance? Why didn’t the couple choose a wedding hall as a venue? We think we have answers to all these questions. Well, reports suggest that this particular temple holds a special connection with Aditi's family, which is why Aditi & Siddharth chose Ranganayaka Swamy Temple.



 
 
 
 
 
The Wedding Venue's Connection with Aditi Rao Hydari

As per reports, Aditi Rao Hydari's maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and their family still prays at this well-known temple today. In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi had revealed that she and Siddharth would get married at this 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family,” Aditi had shared.

The History of Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple

Built in the 18th century AD, this holy place is an example of Vijayanagara architecture. Legend has it that King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagar Empire was inspired by the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, and decided to replicate its beauty. Hence, this temple was built. Today, this temple is one of the biggest attractions for devotees and tourists from the neighbouring states. According to the temple's website, it sees about 300 weddings on its premises each year.

About Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Wedding Announcement

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now Mr. and Mrs. The couple has dropped pictures from their intimate temple wedding on social media. In a collaborative post on social media, the couple surprised everyone with their wedding announcement. Despite being popular stars in the South and Bollywood, the actors managed to keep their wedding a secret. Announcing their wedding, Aditi and Siddharth shared stunning pictures from their temple ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu."

 
 
 
 
 
About Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. Earlier this year, the 'Wazir' actress took to social media to confirm their relationship.

