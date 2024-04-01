Will Aishwarya Rai be a part of Navya Nanda's 'What The Hell Navya'? Here's what we know

Once again Navya Nanda has dodged questions related to Aishwarya Rai's absence for 'What The Hell Navya?'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is back with another season of her vodcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’. The much-loved podcast features her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. Ever since the release of the vodcast, Navya has been asked one question multiple times: When is Aishwarya Rai going to appear on the show? As soon as Navya dropped the announcement of the new season, fans flooded her Instagram with questions related to Aishwarya Rai’s absence from the show.

One user wrote, “What about Aishwarya Rai?” Another one wrote, “Why not with Aishwarya?” “Congratulations.. do we ever get to see other guests? Why not your uncle and aunt .. Abhishek and Aishwariya? Are they not allowed to,” commented the third user. But even after several questions related to Aishwarya, Navya has never tried to address the doubt. Now, once again Navya has dodged questions related to Aishwarya and this time during an interview.

During an interview with Zoom TV, Navya was asked if she is planning to invite her aunt Aishwarya Rai to her vodcast. Snugging the questions, she told Zoom TV, “Hopefully, if we have a season 3, I’d love to invite guests, including those outside the family. I think it would be a lot of fun, and we could learn so much from them, hearing about their experiences, people from different fields.”

“I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to call people from different fields and get their perspectives on certain things. I think that would be knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, my nani, and I,” she added.

'What The Hell Navya' Season 2 dropped its first episode on the 1st of February 2024! The vodcast streamed weekly from 1st February 2024 on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel. Till now, the star kid has managed to drop 8 episodes. During this season, Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda also made a special appearance during the fourth episode along with Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan.

