Will actor Prabhas join Animal star Ranbir Kapoor if Sandeep Reddy Vanga creates a cinematic universe? The director answers

Will Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas collaborate?

Listen to this article Will Prabhas join Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Universe? Director answers x 00:00

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is on top of the trends these days, especially after the release of its high-octane trailer. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, will release on December 1. There is a lot of anticipation regarding this film, especially since Vanga's last directorial, Kabir Singh, was a huge box-office success.

Fans are already speculating that Animal is just the beginning of a longer collaboration between Ranbir and Vanga. At a recent promotional event, Ranbir asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga whether there is a chance for Animal to evolve into a cinematic universe with him and actor Prabhas in it. The director responded, "I haven’t thought about it but if it does happen, I’ll let you know."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, called Spirit, has Prabhas in the lead role. The film is said to be a romantic action entertainer where Prabhas will be playing the role of a ruthless police officer. Spirit is being produced by Animal producer Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series. Vanga is a co-producer. The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences and fans can expect the Sandeep Reddy Vanga brand of cinema. The shooting for Spirit will be beginning in the month of June 2024, with the film eyeing a release date in the year 2025.

If the director decides to create a universe with Animal and Spirit, it will be a treat for fans to watch Ranbir and Prabhas, two superstars, coming together on the big screen.

Meanwhile, excitement for Animal is at an all-time high. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures are producing the film. Animal will be released in multiple languages. It revolves around a complex father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil.

During a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."