Women's Day Exclusive! Kavita Krishnamurti reveals she made a mistake while recording the iconic 'Hawa Hawai'

Kavita Krishnamurti joined mid-day.com's 'Women's Day special'

Legendary singer and Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurti joins mid-day.com's Women's Day celebrations. Watch her perform 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' for viewers and share memories of working with the iconic Lata Mangeshkar as a newcomer. She also shares anecdotes from some of her biggest hits, discusses pay parity and competition with other popular women singers like Alka Yagnik and Anuradha Paudwal. Among other interesting anecdotes, she shared how she made a mistake while recording the iconic 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India featuring the late Sridevi and the song was retained along with the error.

Krishnamurti said, "It was not originally supposed to be my song, Ashaji (Bhosle) was supposed to sing it, I used to dub songs back then and very few were retained. I was told it's a big film featuring Sridevi and Javed saab (Akhtar) was writing lyrics, Ashaji would sing the song but I would do it for the shooting so I came in with that attitude. The recording went on till 10 or 10.30 at night because there were about 100 musicians, 40 chorus singers and a lot of coordination had to be done. I had a lot of fun and some months later I got a call from Laxmiji (of Laxmikant-Pyarelal) saying he had good news that everyone had decided I sung the song well and it suited Sridevi a lot." The singer said that while she was delighted to receive the news she remembered that she had made a mistake which she thought would be corrected when Ashaji records the song. "Instead of saying 'jaanu jo tumne baat chupayi' I had said 'jeenu jo tumne baat chupayi.'

