A Bengaluru-based baker posted a photo on Instagram, recalling how Virat had asked for a cake with this particular detail for Anushka Sharma's birthday

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli

In May, new mom Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday in Bengaluru with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and others. Virat and friends shared photos from the intimate dinner party at the time. Now, a previously unseen photo of the couple has surfaced.

On Tuesday, a baker posted the photo on Instagram, recalling how Virat had asked her to bake a cake for Anushka's birthday.

Anushka wore a blue and white dress in the undated picture. She posed with Virat, Bengaluru-based baker Uthishta Kumar, and event planner Anjana Thomas. They were at a party with a blue and white theme, surrounded by lots of flowers and greenery.

On top of the cake was an unmissable, 'Happy birthday mad one'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uthishta Kumar (@uthishtakumar)

Uthishta wrote, “When Virat Kholi approached me to bake a cake for Anushka Sharma's birthday, I knew I had to create something special! Nothing quite like a classic chocolate cake for a birthday celebration!"

She added, "From baking in my mum's oven over the weekends to making a cake for one of the most accomplished sportsmen of our era, it's been an amazing journey over the last eight years! Here's to many more years of baking special cakes for all my wonderful customers!”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli skip Anant-Radhika's wedding

While many Bollywood stars, musicians, and sports personalities attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spending some quiet time in London. Recently, a video of them attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel has been circulating on social media.

Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, is a follower of Neem Karoli Baba. Both Anushka and Virat are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba and have visited him in Vrindavan. Krishna Das started his spiritual journey in the 1960s after travelling to India and becoming Neem Karoli Baba's disciple. In the viral video, the star couple is seen smiling at the kirtan.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London?

Since then, many people on social media, mainly a group on Reddit, have started speculating again about whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to leave India and move to the UK after Virat retires from cricket.

In a post on Reddit, one user wrote, "Yes. I got the hint back when he made that “ I will be gone for a while” statement. He also started following a london play school/residential area type of a thing on Instagram very recently . They’ve at least temporarily moved their base to the UK, he’ll obviously have to travel during the matches and be in india for ipl. But after he’s done with cricket, they’ll permanently live there (sic.)"