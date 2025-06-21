Breaking News
Sunidhi Chauhan and Parul Gulati join hands for 'Marzi ki Maalkin' on World Music Day

Updated on: 21 June,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sunidhi Chauhan has teamed up with actor Parul Gulati this time for her new single named Marzi ki Maalkin that celebrates women’s agency. The song releases today, on World Music Day 2025

Sunidhi Chauhan and Parul Gulati join hands for 'Marzi ki Maalkin' on World Music Day

Sunidhi Chauhan and Parul Gulati

Sunidhi Chauhan and Parul Gulati join hands for 'Marzi ki Maalkin' on World Music Day
Last year, Sunidhi Chauhan showed us that she is as smooth on the dance floor as she is behind the mic when she shook a leg with Sanya Malhotra in Aankh. Now, the singer is ready with another single, Marzi ki maalkin, which drops today on the occasion of World Music Day. This time around, she has shared screen space with actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati. Composed by Yashraj Mukhate, the song is a celebration of women’s agency and individuality.

It’s the theme that first drew Gulati to the song. “Marzi ki maalkin is not just a line, it’s a declaration. Every woman deserves to be in charge of her choices and her journey,” says Gulati, who has built her brand of hair extensions from the ground up. She adds, “Collaborating with Sunidhi on this has been surreal. Her voice has the fire that this song needed. Together, we hope to spark something strong in every girl who listens to the track. It is for every girl who has been told to wait, to compromise. It’s for every woman who has quietly been building her empire and dreams.”



