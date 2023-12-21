World Saree Day: Saira Banu shares invaluable lessons that feature the elegance of crepe and organza

On World Saree Day, Saira Banu shared some of her old saree looks, narrating how she once wore the six yards to grab Dilip Kumar's attention

Veteran actress Saira Banu, who has been increasingly active on Instagram over the past few months, has come out in celebration of World Saree Day. In her post, the actress has spoken about her love for sarees and where it stemmed from. Delving into her love for sarees, the actress fondly remembers her early years in the industry and how she wore a lovely saree in the hope that her future husband Dilip Kumar would notice her.

The veteran actress shared a glimpse into her journey of learning about sarees, fondly remembering the moments spent with her parents and learning the art of draping a saree, a quintessential skill for many Indian women.

In her caption, she wrote, “As a child, I was much of a tree-climbing Tom Boy but even then, I was fascinated by the drape of Appaji's beautiful ensembles in the sarees she wore. I was hardly 13 or 14 when Appaji sent letters to London along with goodies, where she once sent me a Saree on my request. A saree is the most beautiful dress in the world accentuating a woman’s feminity, and grace, as well as emphasizing her oomph!”

Talking about the beautiful gifts she received, Saira Banu further added, “With gifts that would come, once came a beautiful white and gold Benarasi saree trimmed with bright red. Of course, I rushed at it trying to drape it, and pounced on it, Goodness knows how! I was crestfallen because it slipped here and there until Sultan Bhai and Ammaji helped. As I draped it, I was bashful wearing it and Sultan Bhai took pictures of me blushing away to glory, clutching the saree like a wooden peg, and wearing long dangling earrings to complete the look!”

Fondly remembering the days she spent in awe of her future husband, she added, “During the holidays, we were invited to the Premiere of “MUGHAL-E-AZAM” and I badgered my mother to dish out the most gorgeous saree. My idea was to make Sahib notice me, the selected saree was so heavy on my delicate frame that I was swinging back and forth, hanging on for dear life, But Oh! Guess What Happened? My 6-day preparations of beauteous efforts at my face, skin, and long lustrous hair went in vain as Sahib absconded from the premiere.”

With this part of her story, Saira Banu touched upon the relationship between mother and daughter, talking about how her mother began a revolution in saree wear and started a trend in Saira’s name, saying, “Slowly became a Pro since my mother brought a revolution in Saree wear Designed out of Crepe Silk and Hand Embroidery like the one I wore in my film “AAYI MILAN KI BELA” and the song “Bura Maan Gaye" and “Tumhein Kya Doon Main Dil Kay Sivay”. These sarees became “Saira Banu Aaye Milan Ki Bela Sarees” starting the newest trend. Later, “Forest Sprite Saree” in “SHAGIRD” became a rage! People stopped my car in busy streets to scream “Aaiyaa”, the famous refrain in “SHAGIRD”.”

In the end, she added, “After marrying Sahib, from the Crepe Sarees, I was persuaded by him to wear fluffier fabrics like Organza and Organdy as he laughingly ventured that a Pathan’s “Biwi” should look quite substantial to hold! I was quite slim when I married him and there was a change of colour in my wardrobe that he preferred from Whites to Off Whites, Creamy and Beige. I am still all for Whites and Off Whites predominantly.”

Saira Banu’s story on World Saree Day is an endearing journey into the colourful memories of her past which send us back into an era where simplicity itself was the beauty standard. Saira Banu’s blast from the past is the perfect way to honour an age-old attire that is still prominent even today.