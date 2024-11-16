A source reveals, “Rajkummar Rao rigorously worked out to build a lithe physique. Jigra’s action director Vikram Dahiya was roped in to design the action set-pieces"

Besides Rajkummar Rao, Mallik stars Saurabh Shukla, Rishi Raj Bhasin and Prosenjit. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article It’s a wrap for Rajkummar Rao’s first full-fledged actioner 'Maalik' with Manushi Chhillar x 00:00

Four releases in 2024 have kept Rajkummar Rao busy, but he is in no mood to slow down. Last week, the actor wrapped up the shoot of Maalik in Kanpur. What makes the Pulkit-directed film special for the leading man is that it marks his first out-and-out action entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rao’s two looks in Maalik—bearded (right) and clean-shaven (left)

Exploring a genre for the first time requires intense prep. Sure enough, Rao started prepping for the action fare as soon as he wrapped up the shoot of his last offering, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, in April. A source reveals, “Raj rigorously worked out to build a lithe physique. Jigra’s action director Vikram Dahiya was roped in to design the action set-pieces, and helped the leading man in his prep. While the actor has flirted with the genre earlier in Hit: The First Case [2022], this is the first time he will be seen doing action on such a massive scale. The film rolled in Lucknow in the last week of August, and since then, it was a straight three-month schedule as the unit filmed in Lucknow, Benares and Unnao. They shot a grand Diwali celebration scene in Brahmavart Ghat, lighting thousands of diyas. Their last leg was in Kanpur where they shot the protagonist’s wedding sequence, before calling it a wrap three days ago.”

Maalik, also starring Manushi Chhillar, marks Rao’s second collaboration with Pulkit. If the actor-director duo’s maiden project was the historical drama, Bose: Dead/Alive (2017), their next outing hails from a different school of cinema. The source elaborates, “It has been designed as a massy offering. Rajkummar sports two looks in the movie—a clean-shaven one, and the other is a rugged, bearded look. His character transforms from a ruffian to a gangster. He has shot several action set-pieces that include using weapons as well as performing hand-to-hand combat.” Bengali superstar Prosenjit plays Rao’s mentor in Maalik.